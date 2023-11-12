A six-day intensive Training and workshop for Quality Assurance officers in the Katsina State Ministry of Education has opened in Katsina.

The workshop is aimed at upscaling the capability of participants in school supervision and is organized by the state Ministry of Education with the support of the World Bank .

These quality assurance officers from the various quality assurance offices in the state, are gathered to brainstorm on how their statutory responsibilities could be improved upon.

Education in katsina has witnessed a drastic setback in recent years, with population growth resulting in the shortage of both human and material resources needed to deliver quality education to all.

The increasing challenges in education have compelled the state government to think out of the box, while taking on numerous interventions from the World Bank, to improve school infrastructure and aspects of quality assurance.

Katsina state was in the past, credited as the cradle of learning in Northern Nigeria and it is now struggling to restore this past reputation amid setbacks caused by insecurity and a host of other factors.

Among the recent strides made by the state to restore education, are the recruitment of 7000 teachers, construction of over 75 new schools, and training of teachers.