Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has emphasised the need for training and re-training of National Assembly staff and parliamentary aides to strengthen their capacity and deepen the nation’s democracy.

The Speaker made this known while declaring open a Capacity building Workshop for senior legislative Aides.

For the first time in the history of the National Assembly, a record 70 per cent turn over of legislators was recorded in 2023.

What this means is that regular training and re-training are required to build the lawmakers’ capacity for effective legislative business.

This much was acknowledged by the Speaker with the creation of a unit in his office with specific task of empowering lawmakers and those who work with them.

This is the first in the series of such training exercises.

The training is organised in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre.

The Speaker, represented by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, described capacity building training as a motivation for productivity.

He enjoins employers to imbibe the culture of bridging the knowledge gap their staff display

The trainees will, in the next three days, be taken through the rudiments of legislative business towards enancing their capacity.

The 10th House of Representatives says it will not relent in its commitment with development partners to provide targeted capacity programmes for lawmakers and staff.