A non-profit and non-governmental organization, Dr. Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI) has donated free food packages to 3,500 women and aged persons in Ondo.This is part of her continued determination to succour residents, especially the needy in the face of hardships.

Similarly, the NGO’s free food palliative drive was also extended to 1,250 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) observing their one year mandatory National Youth Service in Ondo East and Ondo West Local Government Areas respectively.

The Executive Director and C E.O of the organization, Dr. Rhoda Makinde, while addressing newsmen, said the food palliative drive is part of DROMI’s Hunger Free Program to assist people and corps members.

She said the programme is a quarterly project of the NGO and it is in line with the 2nd goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This Humanitarian gesture, was aimed at ending poverty and protecting dignity of people and majorly to save lives, defeat poverty with a vision of “a world of hope.

Bearing in mind, that food is one of the basic necessities in life, the Convener has the notion, that being able to give back to those in need helps one achieve a greater sense of personal satisfaction and growth, noting that it feels good to help others.

Besides the fact that the noble gesture was also intended towards overcoming poverty, it is as well, a proven fact, donating to the needy is a great way to improve the conditions in your neighborhood or community.

“It helps counter poverty, hunger and at the same time, it can improve harmony, friendliness, and trust among residents.

In all, this gesture with immeasurable impacts will lessen the difficulties of not only the poor, but those in need, especially at this period when Nigerians are confronted with food crisis.