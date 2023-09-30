Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu says that Nigeria at 63 years old has no excuse not to be great, calling on all Nigerians to rise up and tackle myriads of challenges being faced by the country.

Akeredolu stated this at the Jum’aat Service to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary at the Central Mosque, Akure.

Represented by Hon. Raimi Aminu, the state Commissioner for Land and Infrastructure, the governor said that though the country’s challenges were surmountable but Nigerians should cooperate with the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to solve all the problems and bring succour to entire citizenry.

He explained that the Tinubu-led administration was putting in place frantic efforts to ensure that it put smiles on faces of Nigerians and that the country becomes a place of pride.

According to him, all that is needed is patience, cooperation and double efforts by the citizens.

“ The task before us is to build a viable and strong economy that would generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified country.

“ We can only attain this by more hard work,,enterprise, peace, creativity and defence of our country, ” he said.

Akeredolu noted that his administration had put in place some palliative measures to cushion effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

He added that the state government had decided to give out farm inputs to farmers to boost food production in the state, saying that payment of registration and consultancy fees had been put on hold in all government hospitals in the state.

The governor promised that the state government would no spare efforts at improving the lots of people of the state, asking the citizens to eschew evil and defend the state.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of the state, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Yayi Akorede, asked the Tinubu-led government to fix the country’s economy and infrastructure quickly so that Nigerians’ suffering would not linger.

Akorede said that it was pitiable that Nigerians were going through excruciating pains as a result of unbearable cost of living and decay infrastructure.

He stated that he had confidence in Tinubu’s agenda in putting an end to multifaceted problems of the country, describing the president as a listening person.

The Chief Imam urged those challenging the victory of the president in the election tribunal to withdraw their suits so that the government could face squarely the mandate of providing security and enabling environment for Nigerians to thrive.

Akorede also enjoined they state governor to reconcile in good term with his deputy, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, so that the state would progress.