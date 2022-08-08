NARD expresses hope FG will implement hazard allowance to avert strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) announced on Sunday that the Federal Government had failed to contact it about a potential meeting on the union’s two-week ultimatum issued in response to the government’s unwillingness to implement the amended hazard allowance rate set for December 2021.

The union, on the other hand, expressed hope that the administration would take the necessary steps to avoid a strike.

The National Salaries, Wages, and Income Commission approved the revised hazard allowance rate in a circular dated December 21, 2021. However, the new rate’s implementation has yet to commence.

During a National Executive Council meeting last week in Nasarawa State, the NARD demanded that the government adopt the increased hazard allowance rate or risk a strike. The union issued a two-week deadline.

The National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Yusuf, in an interview with newsmen said that the government is yet to reach out to the union.

Yusuf said, “The government has not called us for any official meeting yet as regards that. The association is trying its best to see how the government will address the concern and demands of the association, the strike is not what everybody wants especially in the health care sector but then, looking at the way the country is, sometimes it just makes you use your last resort to ask for what is your right that naturally should come without you even asking.

“We hope and think before the expiration of the ultimatum, the government will see the need to address all our demands and concerns so that there won’t be a need for any industrial action. There is no fixed amount the association is asking from the government but there are several demands as contained in our communiqué we want them to address.”