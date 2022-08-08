All states will be paid attention to, nothing will be taken for granted-Lalong

Following the emergence of Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong as the Director General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation ahead of the 2023 elections, reactions have continued to trail the party’s choice of Lalong for campaign DG.

Some Nigerians have said it was a feeble attempt at appeasing Christians from the North and Nigerians in general. But in his reaction, Lalong said it is not about religion neither is it an attempt to ridicule Christians.

Speaking on TVC’s morning programme, TVCBreakfast, Governor Lalong laid to rest the issue of religious sentiments, state marginalisation based on the dynamics of politics.

The DG who noted that every state was critical to the scheme of things said “we are going to pay attention to only a few states but to every state because they are all very important to us.”

“We are not taking anything for granted, everything that we have, we are going to deploy, all our resources, energy and techniques in winning this election”.

“Having two prominent Muslim candidates does not mean other parts will be ignored” he added.

Governor Lalong stated further that apart from religious issues, other issues will be discussed as this is what the party’s campaign premise will be based on

“Our campaign is going be a campaign of issues, we are assembling those issues as it affect all of us in the country.

“We will be talking about equity, justice and fairness, we will also be talking about peace”.

“We are going to be talking about a lot of interventions that that the present administration has done to ensure there is peace and progress in Nigeria.

Lalong noted that emerging as the party’s campaign DG did not come on the platter of religion, but his ability to deliver.

“My being chairman of northern governors forum is not ordinary, i have been tasked with some assignments in the past which i delivered on”

On how he plans to juggle, his role being the DG Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, his government and others, governor Lalong noted that he was not a DG in isolation but has capable people who are working and will work with him.

Lalong further stated that teh APC was a very structured party not only in campaign but also in general administration.

Lalong also used the opportunity to appreciate the APC for recorgnising him for the enormous responsibility.