FADAMA NG-CARES: Kwara farmers warned against selling inputs

The Kwara Fadama CARES has warned farmers in the state against commercialising the agricultural inputs distributed to them.

The Director Kwara state coordinator, Busari Isiaka, who made the comment at a news a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, said the warning is imperative in order to ensure that the inputs are used for the intended purpose.

He disclosed that there have been reported cases of beneficiaries selling their packages.

At least 6,000 crop and livestock farmers in Kwara State have benefited from the first round of government and World Bank-enabled support along agricultural value chains.

The Fadama NG-CARES programme is an agricultural intervention scheme aimed at increasing food security and safe functioning of food supply chains in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.