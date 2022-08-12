Senior parliamentary staff attend 3-day capacity building workshop in Abuja

The National Assembly says it will continue to equip its staff with best international practices to place them at par with their contemporaries worldwide.

Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, gave the assurance at the end of a three-day capacity building workshop for senior staff in Abuja.

Participants were elated about the knowledge they have acquired at the workshop as they say its been a while since they received such training.

Sixty selected management staff said the knowledge garnered at this workshop will reflect in the work of the legislators and the parliament as a whole.

The Clerk tasked participants to put to use the knowledge acquired on law making processes, oversight functions and bills for effective legislative proceedings.

More trainings like these are being planned for management to improve the capacity of the workforce and the nation’s parliament.

Highpoint of the training exercise was the presentation of Certificates to participants as a testimony of their participation.