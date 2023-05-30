48 radio reporters, producers, and news anchors from across Nigeria have completed a U.S. Mission supported journalism workshop titled “What Makes Great Radio?”

Associate professor of broadcast journalism at Stony Brook University, New York, Steven Reiner led the workshop in Abuja and Lagos as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day. Reiner is a former executive producer of “All Things Considered,” National Public Radio’s award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.

At the workshops, organized in collaboration with the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism, Reiner provided tips on producing long-form, investigative radio features and in-depth news reporting. In addition to learning about various techniques of producing compelling audio journalism, participants had the opportunity to produce radio stories, which were critiqued by the class on the last day of the workshop.

In Abuja, Reiner served as a panelist at the screening of the documentary “Storm Lake.” The film highlighted how a Pulitzer Prize-winning small town Iowa newspaper played a critical role in keeping residents informed and holding elected representatives accountable. At the panel discussion attended by journalists, civil society representatives, and journalism students, Reiner described the indispensable role of the media in a democracy.

In Lagos, Reiner interacted with journalism students and faculty at the Yaba College of Technology (Yaba Tech), where he shared insights on career opportunities in journalism and other communication fields. To conclude his visit to Yaba Tech, Reiner was hosted on Yaba Tech Radio 89.3 FM, where he discussed journalism education in the United States as well as U.S. higher education opportunities for students and faculty members.

Addressing workshop participants at the May 25 closing event at the American Corner in Abuja, Counselor for Public Affairs Adnan Siddiqi urged them to stay in touch with Steven Reiner after his return to Stony Brook to further develop their knowledge and skills in creating accurate and interesting content.

“We look forward to continuing this dialogue and exchange of ideas,” Counselor Siddiqi said, “because all democracies, including yours in Nigeria and ours in the United States, depend on professional, independent media that consistently provide credible news and hold those in authority accountable.”