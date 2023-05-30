Zamfara State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has warned Independent petroleum Marketers in the state against any move to cause untold hardship to citizens by hoarding the product.

The NSCDC also says, illegal increase of fuel pump price is a punishable offence

The Commandant, Muhammad Bello Mu’azu stated this when he met with petroleum dealers and owners of filling station in his office in Gusau, the state capital

“On no account should petroleum Marketers and dealers make life difficult for the good people of Zamfara State by hoarding and escalating the pump prices of the petroleum products even when it’s available everywhere” Mu’azu Said.

Advertisement

“I’m forced to read the riot Acts to all concerns because of the it’s implications” he added.

“The Corps has observed with dismay the unwarranted artificial scarcity of petroleum products created by petroleum marketers sequel to the announcement by Mr President of the intention to remove subsidy of the petroleum products”

Commandant Mu’azu opined that this is an act of sabotage and attempt to scuttle the smooth take off of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration

He noted that the NSCDC is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a free supply of petroleum products to the right destination without diversion or hoarding, as a result the Corps is ready to unearth any filling station found hoarding or causing artificial scarcity.

The Zamfara NSCDC boss insist that the Corps will go round to ensure that those found culpable face the wrath of the law.