A One-day sensitization and capacity-building workshop on fit-for-purpose land administration has been held in Katsina to broaden the views of communities on global procedures of land ownership.

This is to reduce corruption and time being taken by owners to possess certificates of ownership of and to reduce crises being generated by land disputes across the board.

Over time, land ownership and administration have had an impact on people and communities across the nation. In some cases, residents have had to wait years for the government to provide ownership documentation.

Advertisement

This also applies to Katsina state, where a piece of land can be sold to more than one buyer.

Residents say this is a long-awaited opportunity for them to voice their grievances because most of the physically challenged have fallen victim to land vendors and they also need to own lands but don’t know how and who to trust.

They added that they are not too comfortable with local sales agreements which can be duplicated at any point in time .

The increasing demand for space to build houses and farms has continued to compel authorities to come up with more reliable ways to reduce land crises.

Advertisement

Women have also complained about how the land management system has disadvantaged them, particularly when it comes to ownership.

The new initiative is expected to hasten the time spent in getting proof of ownership certificates and cut the corruption surrounding the entire land administration system.