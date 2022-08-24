USAID Donates 16000 delivery kits to Sokoto

Over sixteen thousand safety delivery kits tagged ‘mamas kits’, have been handed over to officials of Sokoto state ministry of health by Integrated Health Project assisted by USAID

The kits, worth over twenty eight million naira, are to promote safe delivery and reduce maternal and child mortality in the state.

The state commissioner for health who was represented at the event called on medical personnel to ensure judicious distribution of the items and also acknowledged the efforts of the IHP for the renovation of forty Primary Healthcare centres across the state.

Data from the United Nations Children Fund UNICEF estimates that over seven million babies are born in Nigeria yearly and over two hundred and sixty thousand of these babies die at birth.

This is the world’s second highest national child mortality rate total.

The data also reveals that, Nigeria contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers and latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live births, and this is the fourth highest in the world.

Infant mortality in the country also currently stands at 69 per 1,000 live births while for under-fives, it has risen to 128 per 1,000 live births.

Sixty four per cent of the under five deaths result from malaria, pneumonia or diarrhoea.

Data from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (2018) indicates that Sokoto state is one of the states with unfavourable maternal and child health indices.

The data revealed that over forty percent crude birth per one thousand is recorded in the state, with Infant mortality rate standing at 100 per1000 live births and an under five mortality rate of at 166/1000 live births

Maternal mortality also stands at 850/100,000.

Facility delivery with proper antenatal care as well as proper child spacing are key in reducing maternal and child mortality

To reduce these negative indices in Sokoto, over sixteen thousand safety delivery kits tagged ‘Mamas kits’ have been acquired, while the renovation of forty primary health care centres in Sokoto is under way.

Officials of the state ministry of health appreciate the gesture and promise to ensure the judicious use of the items at the various PHCs

Sustained efforts across the globe including Nigeria has helped in reducing this negative trend, yet data from UNICEF revealed that over eight hundred women are dying each day from. complications in pregnancy and childbirth.

The date also revealed that for every woman who dies, approximately, twenty others suffer serious injuries, infections or disabilities.