The House Committee on FERMA says insufficient funding, inadequate maintenance strategies, lack of modern infrastructure and bureaucratic bottlenecks are some of the challenges plaguing the nation’s road network.

At its maiden oversight visit, the lawmakers assure the agency of their readiness to rebirth a new FERMA through necessary legislative interventions.

Poor roads continue to be one of the major factors for road accidents in Nigeria.

A Second Quarter 2020 report on Road Transport Data from the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps shows that 3334 vehicles were involved in accidents, with 5353 people injured and 855 killed.

The House Committee on FERMA is on its first official visit to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency to set an agenda for improved road network across the country.

The lawmakers assure the agency of the Committee’s support as it commits to effective oversight for remarkable improvement in road network months ahead.

The agency is elated by the assurances of support from the legislators.