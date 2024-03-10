The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, South-West Zone, has kicked against the decision of government to scrap the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

They say the scrapping would do more harm than good its members

The pensioners made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State during the meeting of state chairmen, secretaries and leaders of the union across south West.

They say before the establishment of PTAD, pensioners were treated inhumanly and had their pensions fraudulently stolen by those handling it.

They also complained about the exclusion of the Union from the minimum wage tripartite committee.