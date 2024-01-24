The Oyo State council of Obas and Chiefs says it is ready to collaborate with the government of Oyo state by providing adequate intelligence and effective policing strategies to fight against activities of illegal miners in the state.

The monarchs gave this assurance in Ibadan when they paid courtesy visit to governor Seyi Makinde at his office in Agodi, Ibadan.

The Olugbon of Orile Igbon Oba Francis Olusola-Alao who spoke on behalf of the monarch stated that the move had become expedient in order to forestall a recurrence of last Tuesday’s disaster that took many lives and rendered several persons homeless.