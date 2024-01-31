In line with the efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria, to emplace sanity in the country’s mining sector, the technical committee charged by the Federal Government to set up a joint taskforce, convened on Tuesday 30th January, 2024, at the instance of the IGP, Abuja to address the challenges posed by illegal mining in Nigeria.

The Committee meeting, which was held at the Police Force Headquarters, had in attendance the representatives from the Armed Forces, Police, NSCDC, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Environment, and other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The mandate of the proposed Taskforce is multifaceted, aiming to curb illegal mining activities perpetrated by both foreigners and Nigerians.

Key objectives include enhancing security in mining areas, enforcing mining laws, ensuring proper warehousing and monitoring of explosives, and advancing environmental sustainability in our mining operations.

The Nigeria Police Force, security forces, and other MDAs remain steadfast in supporting the agenda of the Federal Government’s quest for economic recovery and growth as well as socio-political development of Nigeria.