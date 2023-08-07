Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has ordered the special task force on illegal mining and deforestation to destroy equipment used by illegal miners in some local government areas of the state.

Receiving the committee’s report at the Government House in Jalingo, the Governor said it is better for the illegal miners to lose their equipment than for the residents to be killed with pollution from their illegal activities.

Thousands of acres of land have been polluted in Taraba state as result of illegal activities of miners and tree fellers.

The special task force on illegal mining and deforestation set up by Governor Agbu Kefas is now working hard to change the trend.

The committee has successfully sent many illegal miners packing from the state.

The committee recently convicted seven suspected illegal miners who were arrested and charged to a mobile court in Jalingo.

The special task force has now submitted its report to Governor Agbu Kefas where it proffers ways to address illegal mining activities in the state as well as protect the environment from deforestation.

The chairman of the committee appeals to the governor to declare a state of emergency in some local government areas of the state as result of damages done to their land by illegal miners.