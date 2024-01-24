It is exactly one week after the explosion reverberated through the entire city of Ibadan and the tragedy has left the survivors and residents grappling with the emotional scars of loss.

On 16th of January, a deadly explosion in Ibadan at Old Bodija Estate destroyed homes, claimed five lives, and left many homeless, a night residents will never forget.

Shortly after the incident happened, the Oyo State government swiftly responded, mobilizing numerous responders and establishing rescue teams that worked round the clock to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

Reflecting on the incident, survivors say it’s a day that will remain in their memories.

They explained how the storing of explosives by illegal miners led to deadly incident.

Governor Seyi Makinde afterwards announced the provision of temporary accommodation and other forms of succour for the displaced and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

One week after, the fear and shock are still evident in the faces of residents as the streets once bustling with life, now tell a somber tale as remnants of shattered lives and dreams now lay in the wake of the blast.

An estate that was once a source of pride for its owners is now a shadow of its former self.

Just right at the entrance of the estate is Alaba Oladipupo, a horticulturist. He explained how the disaster has affected his means of livelihood after escaping death by a whisker.

For this widow, she is still living with fear after the explosion shattered the entirety of her 30 year-old apartment.

During his visit to the site and interaction with survivors, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development pledged to ensure the perpetrators of this act face consequences once investigations are concluded.