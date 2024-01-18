In an effort to stop the flow of illegal immigration and human trafficking, Mr. Olatunde A. Maku, the Anambra State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command, has pledged to assist the Nigerian Immigration Service Anambra State Command.

At the NSCDC State Command Headquarters in Awka, during Mr. Olatunde’s meeting with Dr. G.O. Nwoke, the newly appointed Comptroller of Immigration Service for Anambra State Command, he made this commitment.

Commandant Maku reaffirmed his continuing assistance for the Nigerian Immigration Service in its fight against irregular migration and other types of transnational crime.

The Anambra NSCDC commander acknowledged the synergy and cooperation between the agency and the Nigerian Immigration Service and called for more partnerships to reduce criminality to a bare minimum.

The Comptroller of Immigration Service( CIS) Dr. G.O Nwoke appreciated the NSCDC State Commandant for the warm reception accorded her adding that the visit was in line with her desire to align with existing protocols, familiarise and strengthen the inter-agency synergy between the two agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Recognizing the importance of a solid working connection between the two government agencies, the CIS went on to say that the country’s security concerns necessitate a close collaboration among all security agencies because no one agency can accomplish it alone.

The highlights of the visit were an exchange of souvenirs, the signing of a courtesy visit register and a group photograph.