The Nigeria Immigration Service says it will soon mount cameras at the nation’s borders to check illegal migration.

The Comptroller, Kwara state command of the service, Aminu Shamduddin disclosed this shortly after the inauguration of the service’s Personnel Training Resource Centre in Ilorin.

Kwara shares international borders with Benin Republic.

Many other states in Niger also share land borders with neighboring African countries.

Beyond manning its officials along these corridors, the Nigeria Immigration Service is now set to mount cameras on the Nigerian borders for surveillance.

Such cameras will also be remotely monitored.

The Kwara Command of the service now has a Personnel Training Resource Centre facilitated by the International Organization for Migration.

The centre is to service as an on-the-job training centre for officers and men of the service as well as other sister agencies.

The newly inaugurated Personnel Training Resource Centre is complimentary to the four existing training institutions in the Nigeria Immigration Service.