The Nigeria Immigration Service wants to be included in the operations of the Joint Task Force to effectively fish out illegal migrants within the Northeast Region.

Assistant Comptroller General in charge of zone C, Sunday James, made the plea when he visited Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni at the Government House, Damaturu.

Border security is one of the major challenges that continues to encourage insurgency in the Northeast.

The Nigeria Immigration Services calls for effective synergy with other sister agencies to enable them identify infiltration of illegal migrants into the country.

In his speech, Governor Buni gave assurance of support to the Nigeria Immigration Services to function maximally.

The Northeast immigration boss and his entourage headed to the Emir of Damaturu’s palace to pay homage and seek collaboration with the traditional leader.

Mr. James Sunday was newly appointed as Assistance Controller General for Zone C, Northeast, including plateau state.