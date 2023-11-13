The Federal Ministry of Justice, is collaborating with Jos Electricity Distribution Company through the inauguration of a joint task force to checkmate all acts of energy theft in their areas of operation.

The Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences, was necessitated following the rise in cases of energy theft experienced in recent times.

Energy theft and vandalism of electrical assets have caused massive revenue leakages and investment losses for power distribution companies.

The Jos electricity distribution company is having a tough time dealing with the acts of energy theft and vandalism of electrical lines and materials.

The company’s revenue has been depleted by the illegal activities of perpetrators in recent times.

This event is the official inauguration of a joint task force between the federal Ministry of Justice and the JEDC to tackle all acts of energy theft in its area of operation.

Stakeholders and customers welcome the initiative and commitment to supporting the effort.

The security operatives, on their part, pledge to give maximum cooperation for the success of the mission.

Stealing electricity assets attracts a penalty of 14 years imprisonment, while obstruction of JEDC staff in the discharge of their duties attracts six years imprisonment or a N2 million fine.