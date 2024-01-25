The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to save lives and property on highways in Anambra State.

G.O Nwoke, the recently appointed Comptroller of Immigration in Anambra State, said this during an official visit to the Sector Commander FRSC, Anambra State Command, Corps Commander Adeoye A Irelewuyi in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday.

In a statement made by RC Margaret Onabe, the FRSC Sector Public Education Officer, the Comptroller of Immigration described her visit to FRSC Command as part of her new role as Comptroller of Immigration Anambra State.

She applauded the collaboration between sister agencies and affirmed to continue working in synergy with FRSC to serve the people of Anambra in saving lives and property on the roads.

She also disclosed to the Sector Commander that apart from International Passport that Immigration is known for, they have other functions.

Dr. Nwoke urged the Command to assist in detecting all types of unlawful acts by immigrants and reporting them as soon as feasible.

Responding, the Sector Commander promised to work in complete harmony with Anambra State Immigration.

He informed the Comptroller Immigration Service (CIS) that the Command has had a positive relationship with Immigration and had the opportunity to meet and work with three Comptrollers in Anambra State.

Speaking about the continuous enforcement of number plates and driver’s licenses, the Sector Commander informed the Comptroller that the Command will commence mobile court sittings in February 2024, which has been in place for more than two years. Emphasising the need of appropriate car registration in preventing theft incidents.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller of Immigration has expressed her support for ongoing enforcement.

The CIS, who praised the command’s efforts to save lives, thanked the Sector Commander for the warm reception and advised the Command’s officers and soldiers to continue their outstanding job.

The visit’s highlights were quarter guard and the Sector Commander presenting Plague, as well as the Comptroller presenting books to the Sector Commander.