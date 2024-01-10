The Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s Director General, Charles Anosike, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to improve service performance.

The DG stated this at the start of a three-day NiMet management retreat in Abuja.

Mr. Anosike emphasised the significance of the gathering, adding, “The overarching goal of the 2024 NiMet management retreat is to strengthen collaborative relationships among agency staff.”

NiMet is a Federal federal institution that advises the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology; projects, produces, and interprets federal meteorology policy; and issues weather (and climate) forecasts to ensure the safe operation of aviation, ocean-going vessels, and oil rigs.

He encouraged guests to participate actively, emphasizing the importance of significant contributions in assisting NiMet in effectively carrying out its purpose.

Mr. Anosike reaffirmed the broad impact of NiMet’s services on the Nigerian economy, highlighting the significance of weather and climate in the country, and the environmental factors driving changes.