Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc has appointed Umar Hashidu as its new chief executive officer.

According to a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, a brief handover ceremony took place at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Kaduna and was presided over by Dafe Okpaneye, the Commissioner for Legal Licensing and Compliance at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Hashidu’s appointment followed the resignation of Yusuf Yahaya, the former managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

Mr. Okpaneye thanked the former managing director for the work he had put in the past 18 months to move the company forward.

He urged Hashidu to utilise the talent and resources at his disposal to elevate Kaduna Electric to new heights.

Hashidu urged staff members to reflect and strive for greater standards.

He expressed confidence in the ability of both management and staff to turn Kaduna Electric’s negative reputation around.

Hashidu was previously the managing director of the North-East Development Commission and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

NERC had announced the removal of all the directors in KAEDC over their inability to pay the debt owed to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc.

The commission said the order took effect from January 1 and remained in force until amended or revoked by subsequent orders issued by the commission.