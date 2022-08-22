KAM appoints fmr Tullow Oil director Anthony Mwangi CEO

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Board has appointed former Tullow Oil director Anthony Mwangi as the chief executive officer.

Advertisement

Mr Mwangi, effective September 15, will succeed Phyllis Wakiaga who stepped down in April.

Mwangi formerly served as Bolt’s head of public policy since November 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the next six months, Tobias Alando, who has been filling the post in an interim capacity, will become the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

He also previously worked at IBM and Kenya Airways in various capacities.

Advertisement

With over 20 years of work experience, Mwangi brings on board a wealth of expertise in public policy, government relations, stakeholder engagement, communications and business development cutting across the Transportation, ICT, Aviation, and Oil and Gas industries.

Welcoming his new role, the incoming CEO, Mwangi said he is committed to continue steering the Association in advocating for an enabling business environment.