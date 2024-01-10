According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the cost of air travel increased by 11.01 percent in November compared to the same period the previous year.

The NBS reports that Transport Fare Watch data acquired showed the cost of a single voyage increased to N81,334.05 in November from N73,270.27 in November of the previous year.

According to the report, “On air travel, it stated that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes for a single journey was N81,334.05 in November, representing a 3.24 percent increase over the previous month.”

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 11.01 per cent from N73,270.27 in November of the prior year.

Due to the security challenges across the country, many Nigerians have opted to travel by air.

Airlines’ operational costs had risen due to a spike in aviation fuel prices and a lack of foreign exchange in the country, according to operators.

Furthermore, the average fare paid by commuters for bus rides within the city per drop decreased by 6.23 percent from N1,117.30 in October to N1,047.63 in November, according to the data.

However, on a year-on-year basis, it rose by 64.44 per cent from N637.10 in November 2022.

The average transport fare paid on Okada transportation was N473.13 in November 2023, which declined by 6.74 per cent when compared with the value recorded in October 2023 (N507.30).