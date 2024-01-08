An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has awarded the sum of N100 million against the federal government and the EFCC in Favour of the former governor of the CBN for violating his right to personal liberty.

Ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Mr Emefiele challenging his unlawful detention by agents of the federal government ( DSS and EFCC), Justice Olukayode Adeniyi also restrained the Federal from further re-arresting Mr Emefiele without an order of court.

The court held it was time to put an end to the unlawful practice of arrest before investigations.

The remand order claimed to be obtained by the federal government through its agents is questionable as it had to conflicting date of issuance and must be discountenance.