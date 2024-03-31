In no distant time, residents of Gembu area in Taraba State will begin to enjoy constant power supply.

With that in mind, Governor Agbu Kefas, has inaugurated rural electrification project and also commissioned the rehabilitated Sardauna local Legislative chamber at the local government headquarters.

The popular Mambila Hydropower is located in sarduana Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The power plant is surrounded by many Dam sites that can produce electricity to the community and the country at large.

Despite these amenities, the city has been in darkness as residents solely rely on power generators for their survival.

But, their plight may soon be a thing of the past as Governor Agbu Kefas has commenced rural electrification of the town.

He expressed optimism that the light in the area will open up more doors for progress and development.

To harness the tourism potential that abounds in the area, Governor Kefas says he is going to rehabilitate and rebuild infrastructure on the Mambilla Plateau, including schools in the area.

In her remarks the State Commissioner of Energy and Economic Development Naomi Agbu said with the light up of Gembu, other economic opportunities will spring up.

While the Chairman of Sardauna local government area Mohammed Umar appreciated the Governor for identifying with the area, but also wants more impactful projects and higher institutions of learning on the Mambilla Plateau.

The Chief of Mambilla, His Royal Majesty, Dr Shehu Audu Baju, and the Member representing Mbamga state constituency, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, express appreciation to Governor Kefas for actualizing the project after two decades.

Mambilla cultural performance, added colour to the ceremony.