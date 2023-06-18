The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched an initiative to provide renewable energy for people in poor communities.



This is part of the Economic Sustainability Plan to promote industrialization and drive economic growth.

The Solar Connection Intervention Facility is one of the many initiatives of the Federal Government aimed at providing affordable electricity to communities through the Rural Electrification agency.

The provision of this long-term low interest credit facility has recorded success in several states within the country.

One of the states earlier visited by the Rural electrification agency shows that the initiative will cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Now in Lagos, the agency visited Makoko area where 9 large capacity Solar Home systems were deployed to power electricity in schools and clinics and 18 smaller Solar capacities to power some households

During the inspection of the site, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency says that this inspection is necessary to see how the agency can scale up its impacts

This project is an eye opener that renewable energy will continue to be reliable source for electricity generation while improving the lives of Nigerians