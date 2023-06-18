A pro-Democracy the NATIVES has commended Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu for his efforts and decisive actions in his 18 days in office.

Leader of the group, Smart Edwards gave the commendation at a press briefing in Abuja said it is a sign that the President has the capacity to turn a positive tide for the country.

They demanded that the new leaders in Nigeria both the Executive and Legislative Arms of government make and execute policies that would set the country on a path of economic prosperity.