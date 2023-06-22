A youth group “Yewa Youths Ambassadors” has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointment Kayode Egbetokun as the acting Inspector General of Police.

Mr Egbetokun, an Indigene of Yewa-Awori extraction in Yewa South Local Government, was on Monday appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the acting Inspector General of Police.

In a letter of appreciated signed by the group’s acting President, Wasiu Salami, commended the president for what they described as outstanding decision to appoint an illustrious son of Yewa-Awori land, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector General of Police.

According to the group, the remarkable appointment has brought immense pride, joy, and renewed hope to the hearts of our people.

Read the full statement below

========================================

22nd June, 2023 Yewa Youth Ambassadors Lagos, Nigeria

President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

Your Excellency, Letter of Appreciation on the Appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector General of Police

We, the Yewa Youth Ambassadors, write this letter with profound gratitude and appreciation for your outstanding decision to appoint an illustrious son of Yewa-Awori land, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector General of Police. This remarkable appointment has brought immense pride, joy, and renewed hope to the hearts of our people.

First and foremost, we would like to extend our sincere congratulations to Mr. Egbetokun on his well-deserved appointment. His proven track record of excellence, dedication, and commitment to the service of our nation makes him a truly worthy choice for this prestigious position. We are confident that under his leadership, the Nigeria Police Force will witness a positive transformation and a renewed focus on upholding the rule of law.

Mr. Egbetokun’s appointment as the Inspector General of Police is not only a significant milestone for him personally but also for our entire community of Yewa-Awori. It symbolises the recognition and appreciation of the immense talent, capability, and potential that exists within our region. We are grateful to you, Mr. President, for recognising the wealth of expertise that can be found in all corners of our great nation and giving our son an opportunity to contribute his skills on a national level.

We commend your unwavering commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and meritocracy in the appointments you have made during your tenure. By selecting Mr. Egbetokun, you have exemplified your belief in the capabilities of individuals, irrespective of their geographical origin, and shown that excellence knows no boundaries.

As the Yewa Youth Ambassadors, we pledge our full support to Mr. Egbetokun and his vision for a safer, more secure Nigeria. We are confident that his appointment will inspire other young people from our region to aspire to greater heights and actively contribute to the development of our nation. We assure you, Mr. President, that the Yewa-Awori community stands firmly behind this worthy son of ours and will provide him with all the necessary support to succeed in his new role.

Once again, we express our deepest appreciation to you, Mr. President, for your discerning judgment and for bestowing this honor upon our community. Your decision has not only elevated the status of Yewa-Awori but has also strengthened our faith in the possibilities that lie ahead for our region and our great nation.

We extend our warmest regards and best wishes to you, Mr. President, and to Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as he assumes his new responsibilities. May his endeavors be crowned with success and may Nigeria continue to prosper under your leadership.

Yours faithfully,