A socio-democratic group, Yewa Young Frontliners has urged the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security to investigate an alleged impersonation reportedly committed by the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Olufemi Ajadi.

The group in a petition written and submitted to the security agencies insisted that Ajadi allegedly lied under oath by claiming to be an indigene of Ogun State.

The petition signed by the Chairman of the group, Adekunle Olatunji claimed that investigation conducted by YYF revealed that Ajadi was originally from Oyo State, adding that the NNPP guber candidate had no connection to lay claim to Ogun state as his state of origin.

While stressing that Ajadi has committed perjury by lying under oath, Olatunji urged the security agencies to investigate and prosecute the NNPP candidate.

He stressed that Ajadi has committed an offence under section 118 of the Criminal Code of the country.

He added, “Every Nigerian has the constitutional right to run for office and get votes in the district where they live, but it is also immoral for someone to lie under oath in order to get favour with the public or win votes.

“It has come to our notice that the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Olufemi Ajadi in Ogun State lied under oath and claimed to be from the state despite being an indigene of another state.

“Our findings revealed that the Olufemi Ajadi is not from Ogun State neither is he from any Iyalode dynasty family in Ilaro.

“It is a scam for him to pretend and lie under oath that he is from Ogun State when findings have revealed that he is an indigene of Oyo State.

“In fact, Section 118 of the Criminal Code of the country emphasised that people who have committed perjury are liable to 14 years imprisonment.

“It is our believe as a community-based group that the security agencies should take necessary actions against Olufemi Ajadi for attempting to deceiving people and also lying under oath.”

The socio-democratic group also said it is an insult that someone not from the Ogun West axis can lay claim to their ancestral home.

The petition further read, “Ajadi should be punished for attempting to deceive the good people of Ogun State by laying claim to a place he never have any root with it.

“We all know ourselves in Yewa land, and we can say it categorically that Ajadi’s roots remain unknown to many of us that are core Yewa indigene.

“It is insulting to the entire Yewaland that someone who is not from here is laying claim to our ancestral land for political gains. The security agencies needed to help us deal with him so as to avoid any other person attempting to the same in the nearest future.

“It is our believe that Ajadi has committed a perjury which is punishable under the law. We urged our security agencies to investigate in other to expose every other illegalities he might have engage in all in his desperate move to rule Ogun State.”