People of Yewaland in Ogun West have been urged to work more on unity and progress of the land in order to facilitate more development.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle made this known during the opening session of the Yewa Cultural festival and celebration of excellence where notable indigenes of the land, including the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun were honoured.

The Yewa Cultural festival provides opportunity for people from the five local government areas that form Yewaland In Ogun West Senatorial District to come together and celebrate their cultural heritage and uniqueness.

The one week long festival which is part of the projects of the Yewa people development Council was declared open with a civic reception and celebration of some notable indigenes of Yewaland who have distinguished themselves in their areas of specialization.

Those who were honoured at the event include the inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Senator Solomon Adeola, Minister of State for Environment, Kunle Salako, the Ogun State Head of Service, Kola Fagbohun among others.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, the Paramount ruler of Yewaland said it will foster unity among the people of the land.

Awardees say the event will sour them to do more and appreciates the organizers.

Earlier, the festival mascot was unveiled by the representative of the Paramount ruler of Yewaland and the Chairman of the Yewa People Development Council.

The one week programme will feature economic summit, medical outreach, special prayers, football competition, cultural display and special recognitions on Saturday 14th October, where the Governor of the state is expected to be honoured in the presence of other dignitaries including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

