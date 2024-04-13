The Ogun State Government has applauded the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, for his contributions to the state’s health and education sectors.

The state’s Commissioner for Health announced this while accepting delivery of the monarch’s freshly completed two hostel buildings at the Ogun State College of Nursing Science in Ilaro.

Traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders have been urged to continue to support the government in the development of the state through provision of infrastructure and others social amenities.

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry made this known while taking over two hostel buildings donated by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

He said the state appreciates the gesture of the monarch and urged other stakeholders to emulate the good gesture, adding that it will help in facilitating development to the land.

The Deputy Speaker of the State, the provost of the college and others in attendance say the project will help the health and education sectors in the state.

The Paramount ruler on his part said the donation of the buildings was done in order to give back to the his community and to assist the government in providing for the people.

The monarch also presented grants to support the education of some students living with disabilities.

A total of 40 persons living with disabilities benefitted from the grant facilitated by the monarch.