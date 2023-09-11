Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State have commended the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his first 100 days in Office.

The group also advised opposition parties to support the president as they congratulated him on his victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The first hundred days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration have been marked by the removal of Fuel Subsidies by the Federal Government, the Appointment of 46 Ministers, and a change in the country’s foreign exchange policy; achievements viewed by many as commendable.

At a press briefing in Yenagoa, The Asiwaju Traditional Followers were full of praise for the president’s 100 days in office while making a case for the recognition of his traditional followers in Bayelsa State.

The group also congratulated the president on his victory during the recent judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal held in Abuja.

Although the president has assured Nigerians of his renewed focus on delivering on his campaign promises, more is expected in the next four years.

