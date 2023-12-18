Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba state has flagged of an electrification project connecting Mutum-Biyu, Yerima, Gassol and Tella towns to the national grid with 33KVA in Gassol Local Government of the state.

The electrification project which is the brain child of Jafaru Yakubu, a Member representing Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency is part of its Constituency projects.

At least six local government areas of Taraba State are yet to be connected to the national grid since Nigeria gained independence in 1960.

The member representing Bali/Gassol federal Constituency has taken up the responsibility of connecting some of the local governments in his zone to the national grid.

He says access to electricity is a fundamental right and a key driver of economic development.

The lawmaker also empowered women and youths by providing both electric and manual sewing machines, liquid fertilizers and other farm inputs.

He said that it was incumbent on him to give back to the people of his constituency to reciprocate their the votes they cast in his favour at the general election.

Taraba State Governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Abubakar Bawa.

He encouraged other politicians to always work in the interest of their constituents and joing hands with the state government to achieve the “Moving Taraba Forward Agenda”.

The lawmaker also donated a 500KVA Transformer to Mutum-Biyu community as well as 5000 litres solar powered overhead water tank.