The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has called for support in leveraging Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for economic prosperity, emphasizing the need to bridge access gaps in electricity and clean cooking fuel.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari made this known at the 2024 edition of Society of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum held in Abuja.

A report in June last year by International Energy Agency and other partners has shown a global energy access gap as 675 million people live without electricity while 2.3 billion rely on harmful cooking fuels.

Nigeria is a country rich in gas resources but yet to explore its full potentials.

To bridge the energy access gap in Nigeria, Kyari said NNPC Ltd is working on developing the right infrastructure to deliver oil and gas to drive prosperity for Nigerian.

This year’s edition of the Oloibiri lecture series and energy forum have in attendance industry players present to discuss the issues in the industry and how to move the industry forward.

The theme of the forum is Stability in the energy sector: integrated strategies for infrastructure, transportation and security.

Here, industry players suggest possible ways to addressing the challenges as its affect Nigeria.

Oloibiri lecture series and energy forum is organised annually by the society of petroleum engineers in nigeria, it is geared towards enforcing the development of the oil and gas industry in Africa.