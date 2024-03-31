A push for higher levels of female representation in the Nigerian business and legal fields has helped in the creation of a more gender-inclusive economy across the country.

Strategising and positioning Nigerian female lawyers is key to global success.

This was the focus of discussions at the this years NBA Women Forum, an annual tradition of uniting female lawyers at the 4th Annual General Conference themed, Beyond the Balance Sheet: Redefining Success for Women in Law.

Spotlight was also placed on examining traditional metrics for evaluating female lawyers, demystifying them, and inspiring diverse definitions of a successful legal career.

Female lawyers in Nigeria make up about 40 per cent of Nigerian lawyers, but the judiciary only accounts for almost 33 per cent of women in senior roles. These women are calling for an end to marginalization in the line of duty.