The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial district and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has assured the people of the district of his commitment to adequately represent them at the Senate and attract massive Federal government presence to them.

Oshiomhole while speaking at a post inauguration reception put together by friends in his home town said he was even prepared to risk his ambition over the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Oshiomhole while appreciating his people promised to use his wealth of experience and closeness to the President to address the plights of the people of the district.