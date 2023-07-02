The Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna state has a New Commandant Major General John Ochai.

He succeeds Major General Ibrahim Yusuf who was the Academy’s thirty First commandant.

A grand pulling out parade was organized to honour the outgoing commandant for his distinguished service and to welcome the new One.

it is the signing of handing and taking over notes at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

This marks the transition of power from the outgoing commandant, Major General I.M. Yusuf, to his successor, Major General John Ochai.

It is a moment of pride and honor for these distinguished military leaders.

The RSM Nzalgana Parade Ground served as the backdrop for a grand ceremony honoring the outgoing Commandant, Major General Ibrahim Yusuf.

Civilian and military staff, alongside other distinguished guests, gathered to pay tribute and bid farewell to a leader who dedicated over three decades to the military.

He charged cadets on the importance of character and competence, discouraging them from seeking shortcuts or shying away from difficult tasks.

Major General Yusuf will be remembered for his transformative leadership at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He revolutionized the academic and training curriculum, introducing courses that better prepare cadets to tackle the nation’s security challenges head-on.

His distinguished service and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian armed forces will be etched in the annals of history.

As he passes the baton to Major General John Ochai, the Nation looks forward to witnessing the continuation of the NDA’s legacy of excellence and the fortification of our national security.