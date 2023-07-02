The Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos in conjunction with a Russian University has held a discourse to consider the opportunities and challenges in the media space of both countries.

The meeting is an intellectual discourse between the Mass Communication department of the University of Lagos and the “Rossiiskii Universitet Druzhby Narodov” Russian university.

For the organizers, the nexus between Nigeria and Russia is the democratic system of government practiced by both countries

Another reason they are in Nigeria is to demystify the misconceptions that Nigerians may have of Russia and also break the stereotypes about Nigeria.

The gathering was graced by Professors and Associate Professors in Media, Education and Political Practitioners as well as students.

There was free flow exchange of ideas and solutions to certain problems encountered in the media space

They also explained the importance of Media and Information Literacy as a tool in curbing Fake news in the society.

The Russian University hopes to increase the impact of this project by working with other Universities across the Federation.