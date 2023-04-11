The Russian-installed head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said Russian forces controlled more than 75 percent of Bakhmut.
“I can say with absolute certainty, that more than 75 percent of the city is under the control of our units,” Denis Pushilin told state-run the Rossiya-24 TV channel, though he cautioned it was too early to talk about Bakhmut’s fall.
Russia says the capture of Bakhmut will open up the possibility for future offensives across Ukraine, while Kyiv and the West say the now-smashed city has only symbolic importance for Russia.
Ukraine released 106 Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in exchange for 100 Ukrainians.
Meanwhile, In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of the southeastern city of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war’s opening months.
The Russian news outlet Tass reported Russia’s Ministry of Defence saying in a statement: “On April 10, as a result of the negotiation process, 106 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity.”
The Russian POWs will be sent to Moscow, where they will be given medical treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry said.
RUSSIA INCREASES DIESEL EXPORTS TO BRAZIL, LATIN AMERICA AFTER EUROPE BAN
Russia has increased its diesel exports to Brazil and other parts of Latin America following an embargo on shipments to Europe, traders said, and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Russia has long been the leading diesel supplier for Europe; however, a European Union embargo on Russian oil products since February 5 has diverted Russian diesel exports to Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Last month, Russia sent more than 580,000 tonnes to Latin and South America, with almost 440,000 tonnes of those volumes heading to Brazil, and another 140,000 tonnes destined for Panama, Uruguay and Cuba, Refinitiv data showed.
In total, diesel supplies from Russia-controlled ports to Brazil totalled 663,000 tonnes in January-March.
