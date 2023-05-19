The presidential candidate Labour Party Peter Obi made representation for himself and his political party at the resumption of the pre-hearing session of the petition filed by his political party.

Oba Maduabuchi Senior Advocate of Nigeria, tried to make a legal representation for the Labour Party.

He told the court that he was briefed by the party to represent them.

He was however stopped by the panel who insisted that the legal representation for the petitioners is one.

The chairman of the panel told him that he did not file the petition as such can not represent the party.

Justice Tsamani noted that Mr Maduabuchi that being a Senior Advocate, he ought to have advised his client properly.

He was asked to either sit and observe the proceedings or take his leave.