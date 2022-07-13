Peter Obi addresses crowd at Osun Labour Party Grand Finale rally

Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Flag Bearer of the Labour Party, was received by party faithful from far and wide on Wednesday at the party’s grand finale rally in Osogbo.



Party supporters gathered in their numbers to drum support for the candidacy of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra governor urged people to vote wisely, claiming that Nigerians had already suffered enough, especially given the country’s current circumstances.

He went on to say that Nigeria has been stagnant for the previous 23 years and that it was time for the country to move forward.

He also bemoaned the lack of good health care system and educational system amongst other things.

Peter obi said it was time to move Nigeria from being a consumption country to a production country which cannot be achieved without Labour.

