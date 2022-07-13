APC forum urges citizens to look beyond religious sentiments

The All Progressives Congress National Stakeholders Forum has requested that competence and capacity take precedence before religion.

The forum made this statement at a news briefing in Abuja while reacting to the announcement of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the APC Presidential Candidate.

Advertisement

Nigeria is one of the most endowed countries in the world in terms of both natural resources and human capital, in addition to its size in terms of both land area and people.

So far, these endowments have had minimal impact on the country’s progress, which has been attributed partly to a lack of Good Governance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people feel that the amount of growth of any civilization is heavily dependent on the political will, vision, and drive of those in power.

As more individuals choose competence above sentiments, the selection of the APC presidential candidate’s running mate has brought this debate to the forefront.

Advertisement

Many citizens are outraged by the Muslim Muslim ticket, while others say it is time to take stock and shift the debate over who rules beyond ethnic and religious issues to who can best lead the country back to prosperity.

Some pressure groups are pushing for the birth of a new Nigeria that looks beyond religion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While conversations about the running mate continue, some argue that Nigeria needs a more clearly stated vision to guide whoever is elected president in 2023