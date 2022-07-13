CSOs aim to achieve SDGs by 2030 through Int’l partnerships

A civil society organisation has urged both the public and private sectors to consider ways to re-establish Nigeria’s place on the global development route through investments

The organisation made the call during the African Social Impact Summit in Abuja, whose theme is “Rethinking, Rebuilding, and Recovering Accelerating Growth for SDGs in Abuja.”

The private and public sectors are encouraged to work together to create an enabling environment in order to meet UNDP’s SDGS by 2030.

It is now five years into the Sustainable Development Goals designed by the UNDP to end Poverty, Hunger, AIDS, and Discrimination against Women.

The Global Community went through COVID 19 pandemic which reversed progress made globally in reaching the SDGs.

This was more evident in Nigeria where the few people who were able to pull out of poverty before the pandemic, regressing back into poverty.

A report by World Bank shows that; the number of poor Nigerians rose, from 85.2 million in 2020 to ninety million in 2022, due to natural population growth .

A group of Civil Society Organisations have come together to address this issue by seeking, international partnerships with various stakeholders within the African Development Sector.

At a Summit, held in Abuja, leaders of various organizations , stakeholders, all agreed that; there is an urgent need for partnership on investments, to provide solutions that will focus not only on profit but also on impact.

They also urged the private and public sectors to do everything possible to get back on track so that Nigeria can reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

