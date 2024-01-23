United States Secretary of States Antony Blinken has emphasised the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships and driving economic growth in Nigeria.

He said this in the Presidential villa when he met President Bola Tinubu during his tour of some African countries .

He talked about the eagerness of American entrepreneurs and companies to invest in Nigeria’s economy, particularly in the tech sector.

The Secretary of States acknowledged Nigeria’s opportunities for investors but also addressed long-term challenges that need to be overcome.

He expressed support for Nigeria’s economic reforms, recognizing their short-term impact on vulnerable communities.

This is Antony Blinken’s third visit to Nigeria as secretary of states, but the first under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He is now enroute to Lagos for a meeting with Tech and Business Leaders.