A former House of Representatives member has Shina Peller has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give necessary support to every initiative targeted at enhancing trade and commerce between foreign investors/traders and Nigerian businessmen and women.

The former lawmaker made this known on his recent visit to Benin republic where he met with the country’s Minister of Trade and Investment Shadiya Alimatou ahead of the Nigeria-Benin Investment Summit which is expected to hold in Cotonou, the country’s capital.

Mr Peller says the summit will provide a unique opportunity for researchers, policymakers and development practitioners from Nigeria, Benin Republic and other parts of Africa, to debate developmental policies that will eradicate poverty from the content.

The former lawmaker, who has been appointed by the organizers of the summit as a member of the organizing committee, is expected to coordinate and bring in businessmen and women from Nigeria to attend the event.