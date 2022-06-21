House of Reps member, Shina Peller, joins Accord Party

A member of the House of Representatives from Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo State, Honourable Shina Peller, has named Accord as his new political https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#party.

Honourable Peller disclosed this on Tuesday via a statement he shared on his verified social media platforms where he also added that he has formally informed the leadership of the House of the development.

Recall that last week the federal lawmaker had renounced his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and explained that his decision was due to the undemocratic actions of some gladiators within Oyo State APC who are determined to take the youth and majority for granted.

Explaining why he settled for Accord, Honourable said though there were numerous options, but that Accord has shown an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke Ogun being the first party in Oyo state to zone Oyo North Senatorial ticket to the region.

The statement read in full:

“Earlier today on the floor of the house of representatives, I announced my defection from the All Progressives Congress to Accord Party.

“After my exit from the APC, we engaged other political parties, we had numerous options, but we opted for Accord for very peculiar reasons.

“Accord party happens to be the first party in Oyo state to zone Oyo North Senatorial ticket to Oke Ogun considering that Ogbomosho Zone had done two terms.

“The party has shown an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun. It has given us hope and a sense of belonging.

“In Oyo State, the Accord party is a force to reckon with, it’s internal democracy mechanism is intact, a component lacking in other parties.

9Accord party is also strategic as it concerns balloting. On the ballot paper, Accord comes first before the two major parties. With Accord as our party, voting sensitization becomes easier for us to do.

“Today, I would like to inform the general public that I am now with Accord party. The logo of the Accord constantly reminds me and other well meaning Nigerians of their civic responsibility – to vote for credible leaders.

“In Oke-Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District and Oyo State at large, the Party is our strength, it’s logo is our thumb – it’s our power and we shall make it count.”